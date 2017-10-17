Woman Charged With Arson Following New Ulm Apartment Fire

A 37-year-old woman is facing arson charges in connection to an apartment fire in New Ulm over the weekend.

Firefighters responded to an apartment on fire at 509 1/2 Center Street on Saturday.

Investigators from three different departments ruled the fire as an arson.

Authorities say it appears as though there are two points of origin in the kitchen area of the apartment.

Tanya Lieder, of New Ulm, is charged with one count of first degree arson and obstructing the legal process after being arrested.