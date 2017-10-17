Man Killed, 2 Injured In House Moving Accident

One man has died and two others have been injured while moving a house onto a foundation in Beltrami County.

Sheriff's officials say the men were moving the small house on the south shore of Upper Red Lake near Kelliher on Sunday. The house fell from the jacks, wood posts and cement blocks being used to lift and support it, trapping one of the men underneath the structure.

Kelliher fire and rescue personnel extricated the man from under the house, but he could not be revived. He's identified as 25-year-old Joshua O'Brien of Blackduck.

Another man was taken to a Grand Forks, North Dakota hospital. The other was taken by a private vehicle. Their conditions are not known.