Authorities Respond To Car, Dump Truck Crash In Nicollet County

Authorities say no adults were around when a juvenile was accidentally shot in the face Sunday.
One person is hospitalized following an apartment fire last night.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato has added a device that will aide in the grieving process for parents who have lost an infant
A Garden City man is charged after allegedly videotaping himself having sex with a 17-year-old girl.
At least one online retailer has pulled a costume from its website that depicted the teenage diarist and Holocaust victim Anne Frank, but an identical costume is still available at several online retailers
A 79-year-old Mankato man has been charged in connection with a crash that seriously injured a pedestrian back in June.
Police say they are unsure whether anyone was home at the time of the hit–and–run.
Spencer and surrounding communities are rallying around a 17-year-old who collapsed following a Friday night football game.
