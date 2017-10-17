Authorities Respond To Car, Dump Truck Crash In Nicollet County

Authorities respond to an accident involving a car and dump truck in Nicollet County.

Details are few at this time, but we do know the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. this morning.

According to state troopers on scene, the car was westbound on County Road 4 and the dump truck was northbound on Highway 111, when the vehicles collided.

Authorities extricated the female driver of the car who authorities say was alert at the time.

She is being transported by helicopter from the scene.

There’s no word on the condition of the other driver.

We’ll have the latest details as they become available tonight on KEYC News 12 at 5 and 6.