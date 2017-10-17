KEYC - MIDDAY EXPERT: Dealing With Unwanted Bugs This Fall

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Brian Kottke, Pest Control Manager at Spring Touch Lawn & Pest Control joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with some advice on dealing with the bugs this fall season. 

Kottke says the unseasonable temperatures lasting longer into the fall season means the bugs are more noticeable for those spending time outdoors. He also recommends using vanilla extract as an at-home remedy to get rid of bugs. 