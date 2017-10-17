Mankato Firefighters Respond To Car Fire On Madison Avenue

Firefighters respond to a car on fire on Madison Avenue around 10:30 a.m. this morning.



The vehicle caught fire shortly after the driver pulled over near Madison Ave. and 5th Street.

Both the driver and passenger were able to escape the vehicle safely.

The passenger in the car says she told the driver to pull over after she heard a "pop" sound.

Part of Madison Avenue was blocked off while emergency crews were on the scene. Details on the exact cause haven't been released.