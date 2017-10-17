Minn. Sen. Tony Lourey Joins Mankato Health Care Leaders For Roundtable Discussion

Sen. Tony Lourey, DFL-Kerrick, is meeting with health care community leaders across southern Minnesota to discuss issues in health care.



Lourey stopped in Mankato Tuesday to host a roundtable discussion. Regional health care leaders and community members joined the state lawmaker to voice their concerns.

Monday, Governor Dayton officially approved Minnesota’s new reinsurance program. State lawmakers devoted $549 million to lower rates for shoppers who buy coverage on their own after years of double–digit increase.

Private insurance options and the demand for physicians and other doctors in rural areas were among other issues relating to the state's health care system.

Lourey is a ranking minority member of the Health and Human Services Finance and Policy Committee in the Minnesota Senate.