Alden-Conger Boasts Perfect Record at Home

Entering their final game of the regular season, the Alden–Conger volleyball team has already tallied over 20–wins on the year, but what may be even more impressive is the fact that the Knights have yet to drop a contest at home.



"I actually didn't even realize we were unbeaten at home, but to finish the season undefeated at home would be great. I don't think I've been on a team that's been undefeated at home, so that would definitely be something to mark off our checklist," said Erika Bute, junior setter.



"It's all kind of surreal, we expected to be a decent team, but this group of kids have worked super hard," said Jolene Bute, head coach.

"We have awesome fans, our boys get kind of rowdy, we have lots of parent support, and lots of community support, and that's what makes high school volleyball so much fun," said Erika.



The Knights are winning more than 80 percent of their matches this season thanks to great team chemistry.

"They work together really really well. Erika is kind of our court general, she's our coach on the court per say, she does a phenomenal job of that. She has some good hitters that are coming around and getting really good hits right now," said Jolene.

Alden–Conger's having a season to remember with the section 2A tournament right around the corner.

"Every game, we just want to improve and improve all the time, and as far as how far we go in playoffs, I want to keep going. We just really want to beat a couple of teams that we haven't beaten yet this year, and I think we can do it," said Jolene.

The Knights wrap up their regular season Tuesday night with a chance to finish unbeaten at home against the Nicollet Raiders.

