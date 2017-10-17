Man Wounded in Officer-Involved Shooting in St. Cloud

A man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in St. Cloud.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says a Stearns County sheriff's deputy and several St. Cloud police officers were investigating a possible assault just before midnight Monday. Investigators had knocked on the front door when an armed man inside the home broke out a rear window and fled.

The agency says evidence indicates the suspect fired his gun. The deputy fired his weapon, and two officers also used stun guns to apprehend the suspect.

The man is expected to survive.

The deputy and four St. Cloud officers are on standard administrative leave. Neither the sheriff's office nor the police department use body cameras. Investigators will see if squad car cameras captured video of the shooting.

