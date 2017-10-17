Governor to Light Residence Blue in Honor of Somalia Victims

Gov. Mark Dayton plans to light the Minnesota governor's residence blue to honor victims of a weekend bombing in Somalia that killed hundreds of people.

Dayton says he will light the St. Paul residence blue Tuesday night to reflect the flag of Somalia.

In a statement, Dayton says many of those killed or wounded in the attack in Somalia's capital of Mogadishu have friends and family in Minnesota. The governor says on behalf of all Minnesotans, "we join those mourning the senseless loss of loved ones, and those praying for recovery."

Dayton also recognized the family of Minnesotan Ahmed AbdiKarin Eyow, who was killed in the attack, and urged Minnesotans to keep Eyow's family and their community at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington in their thoughts and prayers.

