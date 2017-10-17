MSU Students Network At Career Expo

MSU Mankato students are handing out their resumes in hopes of landing a job or internship.

Monday was the first day of the Career and Internship Expo. Students have the chance to network with more than 100 employers each day.

Monday's expo focused on science and technology. Tuesday's will host business, communications and healthcare employers.

The expo is an opportunity for students to learn what careers are out there.

"Really the ultimate goal is networking and to connect as many of our Maverick students with internship and full–time career opportunities," Karina Clennon, assistant director of the Career Development Center, said.

The Expo continues Tuesday from 9:30 to 2:30.