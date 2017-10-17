North Mankato Police Officer Reportedly Assaulted

A North Mankato police officer was taken to the hospital after she was reportedly hit in the head several times during a call in early October.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to a home on October 2nd for a person requesting the removal of 38 year old Anthony Ubongen, of North Mankato.

Police determined Ubongen should go to the hospital for a mental evaluation, adding police say forced removal was needed.

The report says while trying to handcuff Ubongen, he punched one of the officers several times in the head.

A TASER and spray was used to restrain Ubongen.

The officer lost consciousness and needed to be caught by another member of the department.

The officer has since returned to duty.

Ubongen is charged with 3rd degree and 4th degree assault.