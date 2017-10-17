Shortage Of Pumpkin Pickers For One Grower

George Denn from Hey By George! said this year he's had an abundance of pumpkins, squash and gourds. He said it's something he hasn't experienced in his nearly 20 years of running his pumpkin patch.

"It's monstrous," he said. "I've never had a crop this huge before. I can't even describe it."

That's a big change from last year.

"Last year was a poor crop, one of the poorest crops I've ever had," he said.

While the pumpkin crop has been plentiful this year, Denn has had a problem finding workers to pick the pumpkins.

"It takes a big toll on us doing that," said worker Ashley Block. "If you have four, or three people, we get worn out pretty easily, but we work just as hard as we can."

There's only four workers picking the acres of fields, which half of what they'd like to have. This means less pumpkins get picked.

"Something's got to change for me to keep doing this," Denn said. "I can't do this with just four people."

Even though they're understaffed, he said they're not slowing down before Halloween.

Denn has multiple pumpkin stands around the area. His biggest is located on Highway 22 and Jayhawk Road, then there are two others on Highway 22 South, one in Madelia, Eagle Lake and on Highway 169.

--KEYC News 12.