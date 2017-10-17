Cards Requested For Mankato Girl Fighting Cancer

Four–year–old Leah Mueller is preparing for the big 5 and the community is stepping in to make this birthday one she'll never forget.

All while Leah fights cancer.

For her fifth birthday, all Leah Mueller wants is a "My Little Pony" cake but her mom Anne Mueller decided to kick things up a notch.

"I just though you know she's had a rough year. And I thought how cool would it be to get a bunch of birthday cards from just anybody. I just thought you know I have so many family and friends all over the United States. How could would it be for them to just send her birthday cards and be able to read them on her birthday. I just wanted to make her day extra special while she's going through this."

MSU Cheerleaders visited Leah in the hospital today. As they circled around her bed, the team brought laughter and a few early birthday gifts.

Leah's Birthday is this Sunday and she will celebrate her special day with family and friends.

If you would like to send Leah a birthday card, you can send it to 19215 Kodiak Lane in Mankato

