Bundle Me Warm Program Running At Salvation Army

Authorities say no adults were around when a juvenile was accidentally shot in the face Sunday.
Authorities respond to an accident involving a car and dump truck in Nicollet County.
Firefighters respond to a car on fire on Madison Avenue around 10:30 a.m. this morning.
One man has died and two others have been injured while moving a house onto a foundation in Beltrami County.
One person is hospitalized following an apartment fire last night.
A 37-year-old woman is facing arson charges in connection to an apartment fire in New Ulm over the weekend. Firefighters responded to an apartment on fire at 509 1/2 Center Street on Saturday.
Four–year–old Leah Mueller is preparing for the big 5 and the community is stepping in to make this birthday one she'll never forget
At least one online retailer has pulled a costume from its website that depicted the teenage diarist and Holocaust victim Anne Frank, but an identical costume is still available at several online retailers
