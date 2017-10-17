Bundle Me Warm Program Running At Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is ramping up for their season of giving.

The corps funds three separate charity programs during the holiday season, and coordinates on a fourth.



Every year, the Salvation gives out as much as it can during the Christmas season. They do need one thing... they need the recipients to come in and sign up.



"We have Bundle Me Warm, which is winter wear for anybody. You can get coats, hats, scarfs, gloves, boots, snow pants, all kinds of things. And we can sign you up for Sharing Tree and Toys for Tots, and we have a food basket. A Christmas basket as well. You can come here Monday through Friday, 10-3 to get you signed up," Davona Rhodes said.

Donations to the Salvation Army have dipped over the years. Homelessness and poverty has ticked up.

And it's not like it hard to find where to drop off the money.

"Bundle Me Warm is funded solely by the Salvation Army and donations we accumulate through the store or area businesses and churches that have barrels set out when you're out and about in the public," Rhodes said.

So it's fairly simple... if you want to help more people in need stay warm this winter, make sure to put some change in those little red buckets starting soon.

