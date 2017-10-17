Wolverines One Win Away From Undefeated Season

Despite finishing last season with more losses than wins.

The Sibley East football team is flipping the script in 2017 just one win away from a perfect 8–0 record.



The only team standing in the Wolverine's way are the Buccaneers of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.

WEM is 4–3 coming into Wednesday night's clash.



"They do a lot of good stuff, they run their stuff, and they run it well. And when they're on offense, they like to misdirect you a lot, and they do a good job, and you can see that on the film. They're a good football team," said Alan Halverson, Sibley East head coach.



The Wolverines are ranked third in Class AAA. We'll have more from Sibley East with highlights from Wednesday night's game and plenty of others on KEYC News 12.