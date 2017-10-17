KEYC - Scarlets Advance to Section Finals

Scarlets Advance to Section Finals

Posted: Updated:

The Mankato West Scarlets battled the Waconia Wildcats in the girls Section 2A semi-finals in North Mankato on Tuesday. West beat the Wildcats 3-2 to advance to Thursday's Section Finals in New Prague. The Scarlets will face Waseca at 7:30PM.