Springfield Man Injured In Rear-End Crash

In Cottonwood County, a 27-year-old man is injured in a rear-end crash near Windom.

According to the State Patrol, Lucas Hosek, of Springfield was northbound on Highway 71.

Authorities say another vehicle driven by 60-year-old Ivan Carter, of Jeffers, was also northbound on the Highway, but was stopped for a school bus while being rear-ended.

Hosek was taken to the hospital in Windom with non-life threatening injuries.

Carter was not injured in the crash.