13-Year-Old Pedestrian Struck In Faribault, Charges Expected

A driver is expected to be charged after striking a 13-year-old pedestrian in Faribault yesterday.

Faribault Police responded to the scene at 2nd Avenue Northwest and 8th Street Northwest just before 7:30 a.m.

They arrived to find a 13-year-old girl conscious, but incoherent.

Further investigation found several vehicles had stopped for the victim, who had been crossing the street, using the crosswalk. Police say an SUV was northbound and passed the stopped vehicles on the right side, striking the girl.

The driver, a 54-year-old Faribault man, is expected to be charged at a later date.

The victim was transported to the local hospital and later airlifted to a metro trauma center for further treatment.