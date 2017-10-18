Albert Lea Man Charged For Allegedly Stealing Motorcycle, Helmet

An Albert Lea man is charged for allegedly breaking into a locked garage and stealing a motorcycle back in August.

Blue Earth County Sheriff's Officers were dispatched to a home in Pemberton on a reported burglary August 28.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim claimed his garage door had been kicked in. His $9,000 motorcycle and $600 helmet had allegedly been taken from inside.

During a follow-up investigation, police recovered the motorcycle after searching a home in Lake Crystal.

24-year-old Joshua Richard Kelly was interviewed by police, and allegedly admitted to stealing the motorcycle.

He is charged with one count of third degree burglary and two counts of theft.

Authorities say Kelly is a suspect in numerous other burglaries and thefts, with additional charges expected.