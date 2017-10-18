Opioid Sales Expected To Drop In Iowa For 2017

Four–year–old Leah Mueller is preparing for the big 5 and the community is stepping in to make this birthday one she'll never forget
In Cottonwood County, a 27-year-old man is injured in a rear-end crash near Windom.
Authorities respond to an accident involving a car and dump truck in Nicollet County.
Authorities say no adults were around when a juvenile was accidentally shot in the face Sunday.
Criminal complaint says defendant hit officer on the head several times, forcing loss of consciousness.
A driver is expected to be charged after striking a 13-year-old pedestrian in Faribault yesterday.
Firefighters respond to a car on fire on Madison Avenue around 10:30 a.m. this morning.
While the pumpkin crop has been plentiful this year, Denn said he has had a problem finding workers to pick the pumpkins.
