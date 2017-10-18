Health Care Deal Could Spare Major MinnesotaCare Cuts

A brewing compromise in the U.S. Senate to shore up health insurance markets could roll back massive cuts to federal funding for Minnesota's health care program for the working poor.

Top Senate Republicans and Democrats on Tuesday announced a deal that would resume federal subsidies for insurance deductibles for shoppers buying their coverage on state and federal exchanges. But the Star Tribune reports it would also restore $369 million of federal funding MinnesotaCare over the next two years.

Those planned cuts came as a shock to state officials as they pursued federal approval of a new state program to lower insurance premiums. The program covers nearly 100,000 low-income residents.

But the compromise still faces uncertain odds in Congress and with President Donald Trump.