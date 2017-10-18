Minnesota Files Amazon Bid; Offers No Details

Minnesota's economic development commissioner says the state has submitted its bid for a second Amazon headquarters.

The state hasn't released details of the bid for a project that could bring a $5 billion investment and 50,000 jobs wherever it lands.

Commissioner Shawntera Hardy gave no new details Wednesday, saying only that Minnesota's bid showcases the state's talented, diverse workforce, strong schools and transportation system and high quality of life.

Gov. Mark Dayton on Tuesday said the state's bid would be modest, and wouldn't have incentives beyond a $3 million state cap. Many other cities and states are offering far more.