Montgomery Man Springs $120,000 Lottery Win On Wife

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
A Minnesota man who found out he had won a $120,000 lottery jackpot waited three days and then asked his wife to check his tickets while waiting for her scream of delight.
     Jim Krenik, a butcher from Montgomery, said he was too busy with his business to immediately claim his Gopher 5 prize. 
     When he and his wife Dawn finally made the trek to state lottery headquarters in suburban Minneapolis, she thought they were on a trip to buy store equipment. It wasn't until he asked her to check his tickets that she learned of their good fortune.
     The couple took home $80,000. Krenik said they had a nice dinner and are putting the rest into a retirement account.