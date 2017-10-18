Vigil Planned In Honor Of MSU German Exchange Students Killed In Car Accident

A candlelight vigil is planned for tonight in honor of the three MSU German exchange students killed in car accident earlier this month.

Christine Damer, Melina Orfanidis and Laura Prechtel were rear-ended by a semi after hitting a dear in Wisconsin. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

All three were attending MSU as part of a one-semester exchange program.

The vigil begins at 6 p.m. tonight at the CSU Fountain. MSU students will also be tabling until 2 p.m. today and tomorrow, giving students, faculty and staff the chance to write in memory books and share photos of the students to be mailed to their families.