Minnesota Residents Concerned Tribe Will Use Land For Casino

A Native American tribe has asked for a large swath of land in eastern Minnesota to be placed into a federal trust.

Prairie Island Indian Community leaders tell the St. Paul Pioneer Press that the 110 acres will likely be used for housing, but nearby residents fear it'll be used for a casino.

West Lakeland Township officials say cheaper land could be used for housing and the area the tribe is seeking is better suited for commercial use.

The tribe bought the property for $4.4 million in 2015. It's asking the U.S. Department of the Interior to put the land into the Land Trust Program, which would make development immune to local land use and zoning ordinances.

The town board is taking comments on the proposal until Nov. 1.