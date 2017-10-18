Task Force Named To Study Stalled Red River Diversion Plan

The North Dakota and Minnesota governors have named members of a task force that will explore options for the stalled Red River diversion project around the Fargo-Moorhead area.

The group has eight members from each state and includes representatives from the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority and Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority, which is suing to stop the project.

The task force is co-chaired by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton. The group will give recommendations by Dec. 15.

The North Dakota members are Jason Benson, Rob Bergan, Nathan Berseth, Bernie Dardis, Craig Hertsgaard, Tami Norgard, John Strand and Ken Vein.

The Minnesota members are Del Rae Williams, Heidi Durand, Joel Paulsen, Jenny Mongeau, Tim Fox, Mark Anderson, Curt Johannsen and Steve Jacobson.

The first meeting is scheduled Monday.