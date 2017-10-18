Fire Damages Home, Destroys Garage In St. Clair

Firefighters in St. Clair respond to a house fire early this morning.

Crews arrived at the home on 204 Park Street North around 2 a.m. No one was home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters say it took about 45 minutes to put out the flames.

The home was left severely damaged and the garage was completely destroyed.

St. Clair Fire Chief Bill Fitzloff said, "We got called approximately two o'clock last night and it was totally engulfed when we got here. Far as I know, I don't think anyone is living at the residence right now. Did do some damage to the house. But is was a four. So far a garage is on the ground."

Fire officials say they're investigating whether or not a fire that started in the home last month was related to the fire this morning.