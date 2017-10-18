REAL ID Extension Granted Until October 2018

Four–year–old Leah Mueller is preparing for the big 5 and the community is stepping in to make this birthday one she'll never forget
Four–year–old Leah Mueller is preparing for the big 5 and the community is stepping in to make this birthday one she'll never forget
In Cottonwood County, a 27-year-old man is injured in a rear-end crash near Windom.
In Cottonwood County, a 27-year-old man is injured in a rear-end crash near Windom.
Authorities respond to an accident involving a car and dump truck in Nicollet County.
Authorities respond to an accident involving a car and dump truck in Nicollet County.
Authorities say no adults were around when a juvenile was accidentally shot in the face Sunday.
Authorities say no adults were around when a juvenile was accidentally shot in the face Sunday.
A driver is expected to be charged after striking a 13-year-old pedestrian in Faribault yesterday.
A driver is expected to be charged after striking a 13-year-old pedestrian in Faribault yesterday.
A Minnesota man who found out he had won a $120,000 lottery jackpot waited three days and then asked his wife to check his tickets while waiting for her scream of delight.
A Minnesota man who found out he had won a $120,000 lottery jackpot waited three days and then asked his wife to check his tickets while waiting for her scream of delight.
Criminal complaint says defendant hit officer on the head several times, forcing loss of consciousness.
Criminal complaint says defendant hit officer on the head several times, forcing loss of consciousness.
Firefighters in St. Clair respond to a house fire early this morning.
Firefighters in St. Clair respond to a house fire early this morning.