REAL ID Extension Granted Until October 2018

Minnesotan’s now have a full year to use their existing ID’s after an agreement was reached for the state’s REAL ID compliance.

The US Department of Homeland Security has granted a formal extension for REAL ID compliance through October 10, 2018.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, all Minnesotans will be able to continue to board airplanes and access federal facilities, as the state works to fully implement the Real ID law.

Just last week the state announced an extension with DHS until January 2018.

--KEYC News 12