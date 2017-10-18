Sibley East One Win Away From Unbeaten Season

The Sibley East Wolverines are having a season to remember under head coach Alan Halverson who's in his first year with the program.

Sibley East is a perfect 7–0 entering the final game of the regular season and are ranked 3rd in Class 3–A.

"I don't think I could have asked for a better situation, this was fantastic. I've said it before, but with this group of kids, I think anybody would have been successful. This has just been awesome to watch them get better everyday," said Halverson.



"Started 8th grade year and haven't gone a season .500 or better, so just to finish the season undefeated would make my career," said Jaden Podratz, Sibley East senior center.



"Coming into this season, I didn't think it was possible to be honest. It's just really exciting, that'd be a huge accomplishment. 40 years down the road, and we're sitting together talking about our playing days, that'd be great to talk about," said Kevin Durham, senior running back.



"It's great, we feel like we have 13 seniors. For me, I'm proud knowing that I can lead a team, and we led a team really well. I love the underclassmen and everything, and they've been great too," said Lucas Chavez, senior linebacker.



"Obviously it's pretty cool, but we need to come ready to play every game. We can't look at that and be like that's an automatic win for us, we're number three in state, we can't think we're just going to run over everybody. We need to come ready to play," said Gavin Bates, senior quarterback.

"I didn't expect it at all, I figured some of my mistakes would cost us a game or two, but these guys just reverse the field if I make a mistake it seems like. I know when we were playing NRHEG, I shouldn't have gone for it on fourth down, it was wrong, I put them in a bad position, reversed the field position which is huge in high school football a lot of times, but guys responded by ripping off a 67 yard touchdown run. They've been able to cover up some of my mistakes, and I just try not to make as many as I can and keep learning because I'm first year, and I'm learning too," said Halverson.

"To be honest, our plan, we want to make the state tournament. We have a good section, teams like Fairmont, JCC, top to bottom, our section is very good, but we want to make a run at the state playoffs and hopefully make some noise there," said Durham.

