Police Searching For Mankato Woman Responsible In Assault

Taylor Ivory Blohm-Bivins, 20, has a warrant out for her arrest following an incident that took place on October 8th.

Shortly after 9:00 p.m., in the 300 block of Joseph Path, a verbal argument broke out between Blohm-Bivins and another individual.

A former roommate of Blohm-Bivins and her friend heard the shouting and came over to help.

The friend attempted to break it up, however Blohm-Bivins then pushed her in the chest and punched her, causing her left eye to bleed substantially.

The friend was then taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System emergency room.

Since the incident, the victim has had two surgeries, but unfortunately has lost sight in her left eye due to the damage caused by Blohm-Bivins.

The victim came down from St. Cloud to celebrate MSU's Homecoming.

As for Blohm-Bivins, she is being charged with 1st and 3rd degree assault, felonies that could have a maximum sentence of 20 and 5 years in prison respectively.

Blohm-Bivins is described as a light-skinned black female approximately 5'6", skinny, with short light-brown curly hair, and wears glasses.

- KEYC 12