Daycare Breaks Silence on License Guideline Inconsistencies

Four–year–old Leah Mueller is preparing for the big 5 and the community is stepping in to make this birthday one she'll never forget
Four–year–old Leah Mueller is preparing for the big 5 and the community is stepping in to make this birthday one she'll never forget
In Cottonwood County, a 27-year-old man is injured in a rear-end crash near Windom.
In Cottonwood County, a 27-year-old man is injured in a rear-end crash near Windom.
Authorities respond to an accident involving a car and dump truck in Nicollet County.
Authorities respond to an accident involving a car and dump truck in Nicollet County.
Taylor Ivory Blohm-Bivins, 20, has a warrant out for her arrest following an incident that took place on October 8th.
Taylor Ivory Blohm-Bivins, 20, has a warrant out for her arrest following an incident that took place on October 8th.
Authorities say no adults were around when a juvenile was accidentally shot in the face Sunday.
Authorities say no adults were around when a juvenile was accidentally shot in the face Sunday.
Firefighters in St. Clair respond to a house fire early this morning.
Firefighters in St. Clair respond to a house fire early this morning.
A Minnesota man who found out he had won a $120,000 lottery jackpot waited three days and then asked his wife to check his tickets while waiting for her scream of delight.
A Minnesota man who found out he had won a $120,000 lottery jackpot waited three days and then asked his wife to check his tickets while waiting for her scream of delight.
A driver is expected to be charged after striking a 13-year-old pedestrian in Faribault yesterday.
A driver is expected to be charged after striking a 13-year-old pedestrian in Faribault yesterday.