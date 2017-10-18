Daycare Breaks Silence on License Guideline Inconsistencies

A local daycare is taking a stand after they say they've received unfair treatment by the Department of Human Services following an accident at their location.



"It's really terrifying to come to work every day and wonder how licensing guidelines are going to be interpreted or if something happens how it's going to be viewed," Here We Grow owner Beth Bangert said.



Since last week Here We Grow Early Childhood Center has been under investigation after reporting an accident that occurred at their location.



"We received notice that we were being investigated for possible maltreatment and what happened was there were other places in the area that received citations for similar things and that's concerning because we want all of the interpretations to be handled the same manner," Bangert added.



Wednesday, parents and teachers stood together to speak out against what they say are inconsistent actions taken by the Department of Human Services.



"I hope to show that community can come together as we have and to begin talking about this discussion, especially in the midst of a childcare crisis so that it can be fair and consistent and we can go back to taking care of children instead of living in fear," Bangert said.



"It shouldn't be so terrifying for you guys to call and let me know that it happened because of the concern about what it means for the center as whole," a parent at the daycare center added.



"This will maybe help other people feel that they can share their voice. A lot of people have reached out to me, home and center providers are afraid to say anything because they're afraid of the repercussions of talking," Bangert said.



Beth has spoken with both Representative Clark Johnson and Senator Nick Frentz and shared they are looking into the matter with DHS and ensuring that laws are considered fairly for everyone and interpreted the same.

