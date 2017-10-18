Iowa Governor Concerned Over Plan on Fuels Such as Ethanol

Iowa's Republican governor says President Donald Trump and the head of the Environmental Protection Agency told her they're committed to a federal program mandating that biofuels such as corn-based ethanol be blended into gasoline and diesel.

The issue emerged after the EPA proposed a plan that could lower production targets for biofuels in the so-called Renewable Fuel Standard.

Gov. Kim Reynolds says she had phone calls Wednesday with Trump and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says there's been no decision regarding the RFS. An EPA spokesman says Pruitt doesn't want to take any steps to undermine RFS objectives.

Reynolds says a reduction in biofuels production would lead to Iowa job cuts. The issue could test Trump's support in Midwest states where the industry flourished.

-KEYC News 12