Manager Provides Tips for Conserving Money and Warmth

As winter heads our way, it is important to make sure that both you and your home are ready.

With the inevitable increase in heat usage and critters seeking shelter, it is essential to make adjustments to our homes for the winter.

Menards' Assistant Manager Ty Dobson has tips for everyone looking to keep their homes warm and closed off.

"First would be starting with like doors, windows, where the air is going to be coming in during the winter," said Dobson.

Your home however should not be your only concern. Lawn care during the winter is important because it could have a huge impact on your property value.

"Lawns are a different story," said Dobson. "And depending on if you have a lot of trees shrubs, picking out weeds around those areas as the winter comes up will help those continue to stay healthy."

With winter weather comes liabilities. State Farm Agent Aaron Hatanpa said most of their common winter claims including slip and falls, ice dams and frozen pipes are preventable.

"The best insurance is to prevent the claim from happening in the first place," said Hatanpa. "And if you get out and salt your sidewalks, clear off your sidewalks, obviously that's going to prevent ice and prevent your friends and families from slipping when they come over for Thanksgiving or Christmas."

Hatanpa says many new policies being sold to Minnesotans have limited coverage, so it's important to understand what losses are covered.

-KEYC News 12.