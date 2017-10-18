Fairmont Clothing Store Closing After 50 Years

Enderson Clothing has been a fixture in downtown Fairmont for 53 years, but now it's closing its doors.

The reason is because the owner of 35 years is ready to retire.

"Retail is not a job or a career, it's a lifestyle and I'm fortunate it's been good to me and I'm capable of retiring and I'd like to take advantage of it," said store owner Brian Sandberg.

He said what he'll miss most is his customers, which have been a part of his life since he's been there. As for the customers, most will miss having a place to shop close to home.

"This has been a place that has been our go–to and always had excellent customer service and they would do anything above and beyond what's necessary," Cindy Tonne said. "Now we're losing a big part of out community."

Although the store's closing is a loss for Fairmont, Sandberg said retiring will give him a chance to do the things he didn't have time for while owning the store.

"I'm going to have more free time with my wife, more free time with my friends, more free time to enjoy some of the things that I sacrificed over the last 35 years," he said.

The store is celebrating Sandberg's retirement with a closing sale from Thursday through Sunday. Enderson Clothing plans to remain open through most of December.

