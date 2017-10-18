Buccaneers Shut Out Saints, 40-0

To Blue Earth we go, where the Buccaneers were looking to get back to their winning ways, as they hosted Saint James Area, a team hoping to grab its first win of the year.

As the first quarter winded down, Hunter Blees connects with Caelan Sanders, who makes an acrobatic catch to open up the scoring.

The Saints looked to answer back as Kobe Mohwinkel throws a quick pass to Cole Durheim, who fights his way for a first down.

However, the Blue Earth defense wouldn't let Saint James Area get any closer as Caden Ochsendorf tracks down Mohwinkel for the sack.

Blees would then power his way through the Saints defense for the touchdown. Buccaneers shutout the Saints, 40-0.

