Eagles Edge Giants, 20-17 On Senior Night

Down south, Maple River honored their 13 seniors tonight, as the #8 Eagles looked to extend their four-game winning streak against Section 2A foe LSH.

The Giants were looking for the upset as they jumped on Maple River early with a 66-yard TD pass from Jayce Luna to Matthew Plieseis.

They weren't done as LSH QB Jared Miller runs 12 yards into the end zone to put the Giants up 14-0 in the first quarter.

The Eagles would respond as QB Nathan Moore takes it in from five yards out to cut the deficit in half.

Moore would find WR Ethan Sindelir for 22 yards to tie the game before the half.

Out of the break, Miller fakes the handoff and makes multiple defenders miss, he just would not go down!

That scramble led to a 38-yard field goal attempt by Matthew Plieseis, who makes it look easy, giving LSH a three-point lead early in the third quarter.

That would be all of the scoring the Maple River defense would allow, as the Eagles defense made sure Miller wouldn't hurt them again.

Miller would rush 17 times for 117 yards and the touchdown.

Two seniors wouldn't let the visitors steal one away on senior night, as Nathan Moore would find Ethan Sindelir again, with less than four minutes to go in the game, to earn a tough 20-17 win on senior night.

Moore would be responsible for all three Maple River scores, rushing for 156 yards and tossing two TD's to Sindelir who finished with 107 yards on five receptions.

