AC/GE Tops St. Mary's Win Battle of the Knights

Knights win 41-22.
Strong rushes for more than 200 yards, records 4 total touchdowns in the win.
The Sibley East football team is having a season to remember under head coach Alan Halverson who's in his first year with the program.
Despite finishing last season with more losses than wins, the Sibley East football team is flipping the script in 2017 just one win away from a perfect 8–0 record.
West beat the Wildcats 3-2 to advance to Thursday's Section Finals in New Prague.
The Scarlets topped the Cougars 99-80.
Entering their final game of the regular season, the Alden–Conger volleyball team has already tallied over 20–wins on the year, but what may be even more impressive is the fact that the Knights have yet to drop a contest at home.
Junior setter, Erika Bute, recorded 14 kills and 20 set assists.
