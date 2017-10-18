KEYC - Sleepy Eye Runs All Over Lakeview Wednesday Night

Sleepy Eye Runs All Over Lakeview Wednesday Night

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect

The Sleepy Eye football team played host to Lakeview Wednesday night.

Indians win big 52-18.

Sleepy Eye running back Landon Strong records 4 total touchdowns.

--KEYC News 12