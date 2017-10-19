KEYC - Redwood County Authorities Seeking Help Locating Missing Man

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
The Lower Sioux and Redwood Falls Police Departments are seeking help in locating a missing man.
Authorities say 26-year-old Mato Dow was last seen in the city of Redwood Falls.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lower Sioux Police Department through Redwood County Dispatch at 507-637-4036.