Boy Critically Wounded In Bus Shooting

Four–year–old Leah Mueller is preparing for the big 5 and the community is stepping in to make this birthday one she'll never forget
Boy playing on hammock dies when tree falls on him
Taylor Ivory Blohm-Bivins, 20, has a warrant out for her arrest following an incident that took place on October 8th.
A local daycare is taking a stand after they say they've received unfair treatment by the Department of Human Services following an accident at their location.
A Native American tribe has asked for a large swath of land in eastern Minnesota to be placed into a federal trust.
Carter Kopet threw for five touchdowns on 263 yards passing
Down south, Maple River honored their 13 seniors tonight, as the #8 Eagles looked to extend their four-game winning streak against Section 2A foe LSH.
The Lower Sioux and Redwood Falls Police Departments are seeking help in locating a missing man.
