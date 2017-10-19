Drivers Should Expect Delays, Closures During Mankato Marathon Weekend

Area roads will be packed with determined runners this weekend, and that'll make for a few traffic disruptions.

City officials say a portion of Poplar Street and Riverfront Drive will be closed from 4 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Additional road closures include a portion of Front Street until 3:30 p.m. and Stadium Road from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Drivers should also expect traffic delays on a few area roads.

Those include Highway 22 and County Road 90, Blue Earth Street at the Red Jacket Trail, Victory Drive and County Road 82 and Stadium Road.