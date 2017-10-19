KEYC - Drivers Should Expect Delays, Closures During Mankato Marathon W

Drivers Should Expect Delays, Closures During Mankato Marathon Weekend

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Area roads will be packed with determined runners this weekend, and that'll make for a few traffic disruptions.
City officials say a portion of Poplar Street and Riverfront Drive will be closed from 4 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Additional road closures include a portion of Front Street until 3:30 p.m. and Stadium Road from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Drivers should also expect traffic delays on a few area roads.
Those include Highway 22 and County Road 90, Blue Earth Street at the Red Jacket Trail, Victory Drive and County Road 82 and Stadium Road.
Road closures 
  • 4 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
    • Poplar Street (from Riverfront Drive to Sibley Parkway)
    • Riverfront Drive (from Poplar to Front streets)
    • Sibley Parkway (from Mound Avenue to Poplar Street)
  • 4 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Front Street (from Riverfront Drive to Cherry Street)
  • 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Stadium Road (from State Highway 22 to Victory Drive)
Expected traffic delays
  • 8:15 to 9:15 a.m., State Highway 22 and County Road 90
  • 8:40 to 1:30 p.m., Blue Earth Street at the Red Jacket Trail
  • 8:50 to 10:25 a.m., Victory Drive and County Road 82
  • 8:50 to 10:30 a.m. State Highway 22 and Stadium Road
Use caution at these intersections
  • 7:25 to 8:20 a.m., intersection at Monks Avenue and Stadium Road
  • 7:25 to 8:40 a.m., intersection at Monks Avenue (from Stadium Road to County Road 90)
One-lane traffic
  • 6 to 11 a.m.
    • Victory Drive (from Balcerzak Drive to County Road 82)
    • Balcerzak Drive (from Monks Avenue to Victory Drive