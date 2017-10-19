Mankato Assault Suspect Arrested

Authorities have arrested a 20 year old Mankato woman who was wanted by police in connection with an alleged assault.

Authorities say the assault took place back in October in the 300 block of Joseph Path.

Taylor Ivory Blohm-Bivins is accused of punching another woman in the left eye, causing it to bleed substantially.

The victim was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System emergency room, where she underwent two surgeries, but ended up losing sight in the eye.

Blohm-Bivins is being charged with 1st and 3rd degree assault.