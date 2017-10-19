Minnesota Adds 6,400 Jobs In September

The state's unemployment rate took a dip in September.

According to the Department of Employment and Economic Development, the state gained 6,400 jobs in September

The education and health services sector leads the way, gaining over 15,000 jobs in the last year.

Minnesota's unemployment rate also dropped just slightly to 3.7 percent.

The Mankato M-S-A saw a 1.2 percent growth in employment over the last year, gaining nearly 700 jobs.