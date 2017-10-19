KEYC - MIDDAY EXPERT: Choosing The Healthier Snack Option

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Briana Ramaker with Profile By Sanford joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with some tips on how to avoid the unhealthy snacks during football season. Ramaker talked about how you can make a healthy alternative to your favorite recipe. She brought in an artichoke dip, with ingredients to talk about. Click here to view more recipes. 