Organizer Of Castile Fundraiser Has Plans For Nonprofit

The organizer of a fundraising campaign on behalf of a St. Paul elementary school cafeteria supervisor fatally shot by police has plans to make it a self-sustaining nonprofit to help feed children.

The Philando Feeds the Children campaign has already wiped out the $60,000 school lunch debt for the entire St. Paul school district with more than $80,000 raised. The online fundraiser in honor of Philando Castile had an original goal of $5,000 to pay the lunch debt at J.J. Hill Montessori Magnet where students affectionately called him as ``Mr. Phil.''

Minnesota Public Radio News says organizer Pam Fergus would like to raise enough money to extend the lunch debt donations beyond St. Paul.

Castile was killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in in Falcon Heights. His girlfriend live-streamed the aftermath with her cellphone.