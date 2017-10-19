Organizer Of Castile Fundraiser Has Plans For Nonprofit

Authorities have arrested a 20 year old Mankato woman who was wanted by police in connection with an alleged assault.
Authorities have arrested a 20 year old Mankato woman who was wanted by police in connection with an alleged assault.
A local daycare is taking a stand after they say they've received unfair treatment by the Department of Human Services following an accident at their location.
A local daycare is taking a stand after they say they've received unfair treatment by the Department of Human Services following an accident at their location.
Four–year–old Leah Mueller is preparing for the big 5 and the community is stepping in to make this birthday one she'll never forget
Four–year–old Leah Mueller is preparing for the big 5 and the community is stepping in to make this birthday one she'll never forget
Boy playing on hammock dies when tree falls on him
Boy playing on hammock dies when tree falls on him
The Lower Sioux and Redwood Falls Police Departments are seeking help in locating a missing man.
The Lower Sioux and Redwood Falls Police Departments are seeking help in locating a missing man.
Taylor Ivory Blohm-Bivins, 20, has a warrant out for her arrest following an incident that took place on October 8th.
Taylor Ivory Blohm-Bivins, 20, has a warrant out for her arrest following an incident that took place on October 8th.
The Sibley East football team is having a season to remember under head coach Alan Halverson who's in his first year with the program.
The Sibley East football team is having a season to remember under head coach Alan Halverson who's in his first year with the program.
Area roads will be packed with determined runners this weekend, and that'll make for a few traffic disruptions.
Area roads will be packed with determined runners this weekend, and that'll make for a few traffic disruptions.