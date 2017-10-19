Minnesota State Considers Changing Tuition Policy

The Minnesota State system may change its tuition and fee policy because of the growing number of students simultaneously taking classes from multiple schools.

Chief financial officer Laura King tells the Pioneer Press that the policy hasn't been updated since it was written in 2000. King says it doesn't address changing enrollment trends, such as dual and hybrid enrollment.

Almost 48 percent of Minnesota State students took at least one online class last year. About a third of those students were simultaneously enrolled in online and in-person courses.

Full-time students pay $162 to $193 per credit at the system's 30 colleges and $262 to $289 at its seven universities. King says there's no cohesive policy for what dually enrolled students are charged.

The board of trustees agreed to have a work group study the policy.