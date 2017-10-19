Protesters Shut Down Duluth Hearing On Oil Pipeline Project

Protesters cut short a hearing in Duluth on Enbridge Energy's proposal to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.

Wednesday's hearing was one of several for the public to comment on whether the state Public Utilities Commission should approve the project. Hundreds of people on both sides packed the convention center.

KBJR-TV says protesters shouting ``shut it down'' led officials to adjourn early. Afterward, Enbridge and the Jobs for Minnesotans coalition denounced what they called intimidation tactics they said made it impossible for Line 3 supporters to speak.

Tribal and environmental groups say the project threatens pristine waters where wild rice grows.

Enbridge and its supporters say Line 3 is a needed piece of infrastructure, and that replacing it will make it safer while creating jobs.