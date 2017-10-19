Fairmont Woman On The Price Is Right For Second Time

Many may dream of hearing their name called to contestant's row, but for one Fairmont woman, she got to hear it twice.

"I didn't believe it," Susan Sanders said. "Again? How many people get on the Price Is Right? Let alone twice."

Sanders was first on the Price is Right 30 years ago. When planning a trip to California, she decided to go back.

She said the crew took interest in her story during the interviews.

"I said I had a flood two years ago and I lost my tape," she said. "And he said, 'Well, maybe we'll get you a tape today.'"

And that they did. Her bid got her on stage, and while she didn't make it all the way, she did get the chance to hug Drew Carey, spin the wheel, and go home with a new wine fridge.

Thursday she held a viewing party with family and friends to celebrate her second appearance and an experience of a lifetime.

"You kind of forget you're on TV," said Sanders' daughter Stephanie Langhofer. "When they called her name we were all cheering and so excited you forget they were filming you."

"We were there with good friends," friend Belva Peterson said. "It was a wonderful day. And if anyone should've got picked, it was Sue, and she got her day."

--KEYC News 12.