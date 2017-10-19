MN Lake Family Shares Story of Baby Delivered Alongside Highway 22

A Minnesota Lake family welcomes their new baby to the world and how their little boy got here makes for a memorable tale.

One and half year old Jace Wersal still isn't sure about his new little brother Nolan.

But someday he will be able to share the story of his birth with his new pal.

But for now, his mom Whitney will share it with us.

Whitney says, "I decided to put him down for a nap so

I said I would nap too, and I was feeling uncomfortable and I'm like OK, that worked for 40 minutes but then it was getting real bad."

Then after calling grandma and her husband, they then got in the car.

"I was telling him to go faster and we have the detour I thought we weren't going to make it so I said to call 9–1–1."

It was right about when they reached Beauford that her water broke.

"The Sheriff showed up and my water broke and I said I think he's coming and they said yep."

After the EMTS, and even the Mapleton Fire Department arrived, about 5 minutes later they were blessed with a beautiful baby boy, named Nolan....born right on the side of Highway 22.

"If he keeps up his personality he's going to be stubborn."

Both mom and this eight–pound bundle of joy are doing well and so is big brother Jace...and dad Chris, as well.

Oct. 19. would've been Nolan's due date.

He was born one week ago, Thursday.

-KEYC News 12