VINE To Add Four New Buses

VINE Faith in Action will be receiving four new buses to assist in transporting citizens to places city buses don't reach.



It's all part of the new TRUE Transit, which will allow residents to travel throughout Nicollet, Le Sueur and Blue Earth County.

The new buses can hold between 16 and 18 people.

Their current bus can hold 11.

All of these buses contain a mobility lift for those in wheelchairs.

Two of the buses are expected to arrive later this month.

The other two, next month.



VINE Marketing Specialist Paige Schuette said "The purpose of it is really to help people who need that opportunity to get to the doctor, do their shopping, visit with family and friends."



Riders will pay fares depending on the length of the trip and once all four buses are ready for use, transit services are expected to run Monday through Friday from 8 to 5.

For more information on this new service, you can visit VINE's website.

- KEYC 12